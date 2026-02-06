Quickley registered 24 points (9-20 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal over 31 minutes during the Raptors' 123-107 win over the Bulls on Thursday.

It wasn't the most efficient performance from beyond the arc Thursday, but Quickley still put together a nice performance while finishing as the Raptors' second-leading scorer behind Brandon Ingram (33 points). Quickley has scored at least 23 points in back-to-back games and has averaged 20.6 points, 5.9 assists, 5.6 rebounds, 3.4 threes and 1.8 steals over 32.9 minutes per game over his last nine outings.