Quickley closed Wednesday's 139-121 loss to the Rockets with 15 points (5-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and seven assists over 31 minutes.

Quickley has been a steady source of points and assists to start the season, producing at least 13 points and five assists every game thus far. He is averaging 15.2 points, 7.0 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.6 threes made on 41.7 percent from the field and 72 percent from the free throw line, with no signs of slowing down.