Quickley tallied 17 points (5-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 assists and five rebounds over 32 minutes during the Raptors' 96-81 loss to the Nets on Sunday.

It was a tough shooting night for the Raptors, who were playing on the back end of a back-to-back set Sunday. Quickley managed to match a season high with 10 assists en route to his third double-double of the season, but his struggles from the field continued as he connected on just 30 percent of his three-point attempts. He is now 7-for-34 on three-point attempts (20.6 percent) over his last five games, and he'll look to find his shooting stroke in Tuesday's road tilt against Miami.