Siakam (adductor) finished Monday's 100-88 victory over the Cavaliers with 18 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds and five assists across 30 minutes.

Suiting up for the first time since Nov. 4 against Dallas, Siakam delivered a solid all-around fantasy line. Siakam has now scored 15 or more points with five or more rebounds and assists in nine straight games.