Siakam finished Friday's 104-103 overtime loss to the Bulls with 18 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 41 minutes.

Siakam had 12 of his 18 points in the second half, though he struggled to produce in OT as he missed both of his field goal attempts and bricked his two free throws in the loss. His 41 minutes played was the highest on the team in a night where both squads combined for 40 turnovers and struggled to score in the first half. Siakam's heavy usage Friday may impact how much time he's on the court in their back-to-back matchup against reigning MVP Joel Embiid and the 76ers Saturday.