Houston exercised their 2026-27 team option for Thompson on Friday, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

No surprise here as the Rockets likely viewed this as a formality for one of their franchise building blocks. Thompson's option is valued at $12.3 million. Through four regular-season games, Thompson is averaging 14.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

