Rockets' Amen Thompson: Team option picked up
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Houston exercised their 2026-27 team option for Thompson on Friday, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.
No surprise here as the Rockets likely viewed this as a formality for one of their franchise building blocks. Thompson's option is valued at $12.3 million. Through four regular-season games, Thompson is averaging 14.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists.
More News
-
Rockets' Amen Thompson: Posts 18-9-7-2 line in win•
-
Rockets' Amen Thompson: Struggles with foul trouble in loss•
-
Rockets' Amen Thompson: Good to go Friday•
-
Rockets' Amen Thompson: Limited by cramps in loss•
-
Rockets' Amen Thompson: Starting at point guard•
-
Rockets' Amen Thompson: Resting Thursday•