Coach Ime Udoka said Sunday that Smith (hand) may be cleared for contact work during the All-Star break, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

Smith has been limited to non-contact, basketball-related activities in recent days, and Ben DuBose of USA Today speculates that the third-year forward looks close to game action. While Amen Thompson has thrived in the starting lineup, the Rockets have struggled without Smith, losing six of their last seven. Fred VanVleet (ankle) will also remain out through the All-Star break.