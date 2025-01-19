Rockets head coach Ime Udoka said Saturday that Smith will not have surgery on his fractured left hand, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Smith fractured his left hand on Jan. 3, which raised doubts about his return to the basketball court for the Rockets this season. Although electing not to have surgery on his hand could extend his recovery timeline, he is not expected to miss much more time than the original four to eight weeks.