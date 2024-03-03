Green had 34 points (12-23 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Saturday's 118-109 victory over Phoenix.

Green is going through the most productive stretch of his career, and while he still needs to do a lot of work in the efficiency department, that won't matter much as long as he can keep putting the ball in the basket the way he's done it over the Rockets' last few games. Green posted back-to-back games with 30 or more points just for the second time this season, and he's averaging a solid 19.8 points per game since the league resumed following the All-Star break. However, he's also making just 38 percent of his shots in that span.