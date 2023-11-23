Green amassed 34 points (13-26 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 111-91 win over Memphis.

Green has been inconsistent to start 2023-24, but Wednesday's outing was one of his best performances of the campaign. He needed 26 shots to score 34 points, but despite some poor three-point shooting, Green was actually quite efficient from the field. On the season, the third-year wing is averaging 19.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists with 41/33/80 shooting splits.