Green ended with 16 points (4-15 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 127-120 loss to the Warriors.

No one should question Green's role as Houston's main scoring threat, but he's been struggling massively in the last few games, as he's failed to reach the 20-point mark in three straight outings while making just 27.5 percent of his field-goal attempts and 12.5 percent of his threes in that span. Green started the month with six straight contests with at least 20 points, however, so the chances of him turning things around sooner than later are quite strong. The Rockets have a few days off, so Green's next chance to play will come Friday against the Hawks.