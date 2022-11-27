Green racked up 28 points (11-19 FG, 6-9 3Pt), two rebounds and nine assists in 34 minutes during Saturday's 118-105 win over the Thunder.

Green did most of his damage on offense between the second and third quarters, going 9-of-13 from the field for 22 points over that stretch while also dishing out five assists. Despite not scoring in the fourth quarter, he still finished with a team-high 28 points on the night while connecting on a game and season-high six three-pointers. The nine assists were also both a game and season-high.