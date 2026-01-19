Rockets' Kevin Durant: Passes Nowitzki on scoring list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Durant recorded 18 points (5-18 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and one steal over 36 minutes during the Rockets' 119-110 win over the Pelicans on Sunday.
Durant struggled from the field for most of Sunday's game, but he still made his impact felt offensively with a team-high eight assists, his most in a game since Jan. 1 against the Nets (11). Durant connected on two free throws in the final minute of the fourth quarter, and in doing so, he passed Dirk Nowitzki for sixth on the NBA's all-time scoring list. Durant sits at 31,562 points for his storied career in the Association, and next up on the list is Michael Jordan at 32,292 points.
More News
-
Rockets' Kevin Durant: Scores season-high 39 points in win•
-
Rockets' Kevin Durant: Paces Houston with 19 points•
-
Rockets' Kevin Durant: Compiled 23 points in loss•
-
Rockets' Kevin Durant: Paces team with 37 points•
-
Rockets' Kevin Durant: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Rockets' Kevin Durant: Drops 34 points vs. Dallas•