Durant recorded 18 points (5-18 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and one steal over 36 minutes during the Rockets' 119-110 win over the Pelicans on Sunday.

Durant struggled from the field for most of Sunday's game, but he still made his impact felt offensively with a team-high eight assists, his most in a game since Jan. 1 against the Nets (11). Durant connected on two free throws in the final minute of the fourth quarter, and in doing so, he passed Dirk Nowitzki for sixth on the NBA's all-time scoring list. Durant sits at 31,562 points for his storied career in the Association, and next up on the list is Michael Jordan at 32,292 points.