Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Not ruling out first-round return

Mbah a Moute (shoulder) is still without a concrete timetable for his recovery, but he wouldn't rule out a potential return in the first round if the series drags on long enough, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports. In regards to return in the first round, Mbah a Moute said, "I wouldn't say 'no.' But I also want to be smart and do the right thing. It's feeling better. Continue to do the rehab, get the strength back and see what happens."

After suffering the injury on April 10, it was announced that Mbah a Moute would likely miss the first round of the playoffs and could sit out up to four weeks. However, it sounds like the shoulder is progressing quicker that expected and Mbah a Moute seems to be on pace to return well ahead of that potential four-week timetable. The Rockets are holding a commanding 2-0 lead in the series and are a strong candidate to pull off the sweep. If that does happen, Mbah a Moute would likely have to settle for a return in the semifinals or later. That said, if the Timberwolves are able to steal a few games and force the series to six or seven games, there's a chance Mbah a Moute could rejoin the lineup in an attempt to help close things out. For now, it's simply a situation to monitor and additional updates should be provided once he's back at practice.