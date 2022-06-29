Gallinari was traded from the Hawks to the Spurs on Wednesday, along with three future first-round picks and a draft swap, in exchange for Dejounte Murray, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Rumors of a possible Murray trade began bubbling up in recent weeks, and the Hawks stepped up with a huge package of draft capital in order to bring the rangy guard to Atlanta to pair with Trae Young. Gallinari is essentially a throw-in in the deal, as he's set to make $21.4 million in 2022-23 on the final year of his deal. However, Gallinari's contract is only partially ($5 million) guaranteed if he's waived by the end of Wednesday, so it's very possible San Antonio could take that path in order to clear up further cap space. Last season, the veteran averaged 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 38.1 percent from deep across 66 appearances.