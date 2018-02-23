Spurs' Darrun Hilliard: Erupts for 31

Hilliard recorded 31 points (11-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five assists, one rebound and one steal during Wednesday's 134-123 loss at Texas.

In his first game in the G-League since Jan. 20, the third year player from Villanova picked up right were he left off and amassed the 31-point mark. Hilliard is the Austin Spurs' leading scorer this season with 21.8 points per game and he's proven that whenever he is with the team, he will contribute majorly.