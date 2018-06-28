Spurs' Darrun Hilliard: Issued qualifying offer

Hilliard was extended a qualifying offer from the Spurs, making him a restricted free agent, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

Hilliard was on a two-way contract with the Spurs last season, so he only saw action in 14 games at the NBA level. Most of his campaign was spent with the team's G-League affiliate, where he averaged an impressive 20.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.1 steals across 36 games. Considering how well he looked in the minors, the Spurs are giving him a qualifying offer, which means they can match any offer he receives as a free agent. At this point, it's unclear if Hilliard would come back as a two-way player once again or if the Spurs would elevate him to a regular contract.