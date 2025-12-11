Castle generated 30 points (10-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 10 rebounds and six assists across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 132-119 win over the Lakers.

Castle set a season high in points, and he got anything he wanted offensively against a lackluster Lakers defense. His three three-pointers tied a season high. It was Castle's second game back after a nine-game absence due to injury, and he saw his playing time jump from 23 to 27 minutes. The second-year guard is averaging 18.2 points, 7.3 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game this season.