Castle provided 16 points (4-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-10 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Thursday's 126-109 victory over Utah.

It's the third time in the last six games that the second-year guard has scored in double digits while recording at least six boards and six assists. Castle's shot volume has slipped a bit since Victor Wembanyama has rejoined the Spurs' starting five, but he's still finding ways to be productive. Through 12 contests in January, Castle's averaging 14.9 points, 7.2 assists, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.2 threes despite shooting just 36.9 percent on the month.