Spurs' Stephon Castle: Ruled out for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Castle (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Castle sustained a left hip flexor strain Nov. 16, and the Spurs have yet to release a clear timetable for his return to game action. The second-year guard is expected to be re-evaluated in the near future, though Julian Champagnie and Dylan Harper will likely pick up the slack until Castle is cleared to return.
