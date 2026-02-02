site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Spurs' Stephon Castle: Won't go Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Castle (thigh) is out for Sunday's game against the Magic, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.
Castle will miss the second half of the team's back-to-back set Sunday due to an adductor injury. Dylan Harper and Julian Champagnie figure to see expanded roles with Castle sidelined.
