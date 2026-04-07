Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Returns Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wembanyama (arm) returned to Monday's game against the 76ers with 5:33 remaining in the second quarter, per the broadcast.
Wembanyama exited to the locker room in the second quarter due to an apparent arm injury. However, he returned to the bench shortly thereafter and was cleared to check back in.
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