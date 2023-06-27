Wainright will be back with the Suns for the 2023-24 season after his $1.9 million option was picked up, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Suns now have six players under contract heading into free agency. With Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker taking up so much room on their books, the Suns will be looking for affordable depth and Wainright certainly fits the bill. Wainright made 60 appearances for the Suns last season, averaging 4.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointers on 37 percent shooting from the field.