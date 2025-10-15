Green aggravated his hamstring injury during the Suns' trip to China and he will be re-evaluated in 10 days, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

This rules Green out for Opening Night, and while he'll be re-evaluated on October 24, that doesn't mean he'll be ready to play by then. Hamstring injuries can be tricky, and given that he's now experienced one setback, the Phoenix medical staff will likely be ultra-cautious in bringing him back. The injury news should bump Green down a few rounds on your draft board.