Kennard delivered 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists across 25 minutes in Saturday's 102-98 preseason win over the Spurs.

Kennard got the start over Devin Booker (rest) in this preseason matchup and led the Suns in scoring while draining a team-high four threes and dishing out four dimes. Seeing Kennard thrive as a shooter and playmaker will boost his fantasy stock considerably, but ultimately, his role will be limited to a secondary one as long as Booker and Jalen Green are healthy and available.