Suns' Nigel Hayes-Davis: Starting vs. LAL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hayes-Davis will start in Tuesday's preseason game against the Lakers, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.
With the Suns resting most of their regulars, Hayes-Davis will enter the starting lineup. The 30-year-old signed a one-year deal with the team and is expected to provide frontcourt depth behind Ryan Dunn, Royce O'Neale and Dillon Brooks.
