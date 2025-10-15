default-cbs-image
Hayes-Davis will start in Tuesday's preseason game against the Lakers, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

With the Suns resting most of their regulars, Hayes-Davis will enter the starting lineup. The 30-year-old signed a one-year deal with the team and is expected to provide frontcourt depth behind Ryan Dunn, Royce O'Neale and Dillon Brooks.

