Suns' Shaquille Harrison: Will sign multi-year contract with Suns
Harrison will sign a multi-year contract with the Suns following the expiration of his second 10-day deal, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
Harrison has performed well over his two 10-day contracts with the Suns, most notably averaging 9.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals across 21.7 minutes over the last three games due to a handful of injuries. While his minutes should take a hit with Devin Booker, T.J. Warren and Josh Jackson all back in the lineup, Harrison is still slated to operate as guard depth for the remainder of the season after Monday's extension. That said, Harrison's contract for the 2018-19 campaign is likely only partially guaranteed, so he'll once again have to fight for a roster spot over the offseason.
