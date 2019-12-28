Tahjere McCall: Leads scoring charge off bench
McCall posted 28 points (7-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block over 24 minutes in Friday's G League win against Delaware.
Despite coming off the bench, McCall led the scoring Friday as most of the team was effective from the floor offensively. Friday's performance marked the first time McCall has topped 20 points this season, as he has averaged 8.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.
