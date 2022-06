Green exercised his $8.2 million player option for the 2022-23 campaign, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

As expected, Green will opt into the final year of his deal after being traded to Oklahoma City this offseason. The veteran forward averaged 6.4 points and 4.2 rebounds in 16.2 minutes per game last year, but it's unclear what type of role he'll play for the Thunder next season.