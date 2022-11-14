Robinson-Earl totaled 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt) and seven rebounds over 31 minutes during Sunday's 145-135 victory over the Knicks.

Robinson-Earl was benched for Friday's contest and he responded with a strong showing Sunday. Ten of his season-high 17 points came in the first half and all seven of his boards came after halftime. The 22-year-old is averaging 8.3 points and 3.9 rebounds in 18.3 minutes through 12 games -- 10 starts.