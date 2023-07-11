Robinson-Earl (ankle) won't play in Tuesday's Summer League game against the Rockets, Steve McGehee of News 9 Oklahoma City reports.
Robinson-Earl has yet to play in Summer League while dealing with a right ankle sprain. His next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with the Wizards.
