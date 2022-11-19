Robinson-Earl finished with 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks and one assist across 28 minutes in Friday's 121-110 loss to the Grizzlies.

After playing 27 combined minutes in the Thunder's previous two contests, Robinson-Earl benefited from an uptick in playing time with Aleksej Pokusevski (ankle) exiting the contest. Though Robinson-Earl excelled during his time on the court, head coach Mark Daigneault's ever-changing frontcourt rotation makes it tough to bank on the second-year big man seeing this level of playing time even if Pokusevski is forced to miss time. Robinson-Earl remains better suited for deeper leagues until his playing time stabilizes in the 25-to-30-minute range.