Giddey finished with a season-high 25 points (10-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added five rebounds, five assists and two steals across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 150-117 win over the Celtics.

With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (illness) sitting out, more of the scoring burden fell on Giddey, who responded with his third straight 20-plus-point performance and fourth in the past five contests. The second-year guard is shooting 53.5 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from three-point range during that five-game stretch, so while the increased offensive production is a nice development, some regression should be expected moving forward. Any reduction in Giddey's scoring should be in some part offset by a rise in assists; he's averaging 3.3 dimes per game over his last three outings, well below his season-long rate (5.4 per game).