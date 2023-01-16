Giddey registered 28 points (12-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds and nine assists in 37 minutes during Sunday's 112-102 win over Brooklyn.

The 28 points matched a career-high total for Giddey, who has settled into a pronounced role as a scorer thus far in January. Giddey has now cleared 20 points in five of his eight appearances to start the new calendar year and is shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 93.3 percent from the free-throw line while averaging 7.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists during that stretch. The 20-year-old guard is quickly developing into one of the most exciting young players in the NBA.