Giddey logged 18 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-7 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Saturday's 118-105 loss to Houston.

Giddey was steady on offense throughout the game, scoring at least four points in every quarter to finish with 18 on the night, which was second on the team to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (32). The Thunder guard made a season-high four of seven free throws but only attempted (and missed) one three-pointer for the second game in a row. He's just 1-of-12 from beyond the arc over his last five games, though he still recorded 18 or more points in three of those contests.