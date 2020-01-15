Patton exploded for 45 points (19-31 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, nine assists and six blocks in 35 minutes Tuesday for the G League's Oklahoma City Blue in the affiliate's 149-140 win over the South Bay Lakers.

While making his 23rd appearance for the Blue, Patton submitted what will probably go down as one of the gaudiest stat lines any player posts in the G League this season. The near-triple-double combined with the massive blocks total is a good illustration of why Patton was a first-round pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Now that he's healthy again after two injury-riddled seasons to begin his professional career, the 22-year-old could still have a chance to make an impact for the Thunder or another NBA team down the road.