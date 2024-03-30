Gilgeous-Alexander (quadriceps) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Knicks.
This will likely be the third straight game on the shelf for Gilgeous-Alexander, and there hasn't been many updates on his progress. The Thunder are currently second in the Western Conference and are on cruise control, so it's possible they are being extra cautious.
