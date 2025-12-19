Gilgeous-Alexander registered 32 points (13-24 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks over 29 minutes during the Thunder's 122-101 win over the Clippers on Thursday.

The reigning MVP was quiet by his standards in the first half, but he exploded for 19 points in the third quarter, which helped give the Thunder a large enough lead where his services were not needed in the fourth quarter. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.4 points per game this season on an efficient 55.9 percent clip from the field (including 43.2 percent from three on 5.1 3PA), along with 6.4 assists, 4.7 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks over 33.0 minutes per game.