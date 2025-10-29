Gilgeous-Alexander posted 31 points (14-26 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 107-101 win over the Kings.

Gilgeous-Alexander struggled from beyond the arc once again but led all players in scoring. The reigning MVP also tied the game high in blocks and set a new season best in rebounds. While the superstar point guard has shot just 23.3 percent from three-point range through five regular-season games, he's averaging 34.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals in 38.4 minutes per game.