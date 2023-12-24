Gilgeous-Alexander racked up 34 points (12-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 38 minutes during Saturday's 129-120 loss to the Lakers.

Unsurprisingly, Gilgeous-Alexander was the Thunder's leading scorer in the loss, and he also paced the team in assists and steals. The superstar point guard got to his 34 points on a solid 12-for-21 shooting line, which was a nice turnaround after he had shot under 50 percent from the field in each of his prior three games. Gilgeous-Alexander continues to produce at a level that is deserving of MVP consideration -- over his past eight games, he's scored at least 30 points seven times, and across that span he is averaging 33.0 points, 6.4 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 3.6 steals over 35.0 minutes.