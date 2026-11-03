Gilgeous-Alexander posted 43 points (14-35 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 11-12 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block across 39 minutes in Monday's 117-112 win over the Cavaliers.

Gilgeous-Alexander wasn't shy about hunting his shot with the Thunder shorthanded. The superstar guard didn't deliver his most efficient performance from two-point range, though he was productive from downtown and the charity stripe en route to a season-high scoring total. He also led the Thunder in assists, dishing out a season-best eight dimes after totaling eight over his previous three games.