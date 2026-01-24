Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 47 points (17-28 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 12-12 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block over 35 minutes in Friday's 117-114 loss to the Pacers.

Gilgeous-Alexander carried a heavy burden for a banged-up Thunder squad, but even his second-highest scoring outing of the season at 47 points wasn't enough to will Oklahoma City to a win Friday. The superstar guard has reached 30 points in four straight games and five of the past six contests, including two performances north of 40. While the Thunder haven't been as dominant as some anticipated, that isn't a reflection of Gilgeous-Alexander, who has continued to deliver elite performances throughout the season.