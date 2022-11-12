Gilgeous-Alexander notched 20 points (8-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals over 28 minutes during Friday's 132-113 win over the Raptors.

Gilgeous-Alexander has been one of the most productive guards in fantasy this season, scoring at least 20 points in each game but also producing strong numbers across other categories. Even though he has yet to record a double-double in the current campaign, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging a solid line of 30.5 points, 5.5 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game across 11 contests.