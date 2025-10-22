Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 35 points (12-26 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 10-14 FT), five rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks across 47 minutes in Tuesday's 125-124 double-overtime win over the Rockets.

While he struggled from three-point range, Gilgeous-Alexander finished as the Thunder's leading scorer after posting just five points in the first half. The reigning MVP stuffed the stat sheet in the win, tying the team high in assists. He also led all players in blocks and was one of three Oklahoma City players to record multiple steals.