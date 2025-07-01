Gilgeous-Alexander agreed to terms on a four-year, $285 million contract extension with the Thunder on Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off an incredible season in which he won his first NBA MVP award and his first NBA title. The superstar guard is now under contract with Oklahoma City through the 2030-31 season and will make the richest annual salary for a player in league history. During the 2024-25 campaign, the Kentucky product averaged career-high numbers in points (32.7), assists (6.4) and blocks (1.0) while shooting a remarkable 51.9 percent from the floor and 37.5 percent from beyond the arc.