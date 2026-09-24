Gilgeous-Alexander could play off the ball more this season, per Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports.

Running mate Jalen Williams was limited to a career-low 33 regular-season appearances in 2025-26, but his presence on the floor could help Gilgeous-Alexander spend more time off the ball in 2026-27. Gilgeous-Alexander remains a cinch pick early in the first rounds of fantasy drafts regardless of his role, having averaged at least 30 points, four rebounds, five assists, one steal and nearly one block while shooting at least 51 percent from the field and 87 percent from the foul line in each of his past four seasons.