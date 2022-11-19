Gilgeous-Alexander logged 15 points (6-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one block across 34 minutes during Friday's 121-110 loss to Memphis.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with his lowest scoring output of the season despite hitting multiple triples for the fourth straight contest. He did, however, contribute in other areas, finishing with at least six boards and dimes for the second straight contest.