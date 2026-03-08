Gilgeous-Alexander finished Saturday's 104-97 win over the Warriors with 27 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 14-15 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 35 minutes.

Gilgeous-Alexander didn't have his most efficient outing Saturday, though he made his lone triple when it mattered most, giving Oklahoma City a five-point lead with 43 seconds remaining. The reigning MVP has shot just 3-for-13 from beyond the arc in his last four appearances, though he has shot 92.7 percent from the charity stripe on 10.3 attempts per contest during that span. He'll look to reach the 20-point threshold for a 126th consecutive game Monday against the Nuggets, which would tie the NBA record set by Wilt Chamberlain.