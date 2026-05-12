Gilgeous-Alexander tallied 35 points (11-22 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 12-15 FT), one rebound, eight assists and one steal across 39 minutes during the Thunder's 115-110 win in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Lakers on Monday.

Gilgeous-Alexander put together one of his better performances of the series to help the Thunder sweep LA in four games. He made a few clutch shots down the stretch and also wasn't afraid set his teammates up for open looks when the Lakers sent double teams, helping the Thunder score the final six points of the game to secure a victory. Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 24.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.0 steals in the just-concluded semifinal-round series.