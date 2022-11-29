Gilgeous-Alexander ended with 31 points (7-21 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 16-18 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Monday's 105-101 loss to the Pelicans.
Gilgeous-Alexander didn't have his best night on the offensive end, but he still did enough to lead his team in scoring while also making an impact on the boards. The 24-year-old managed to extend his streak of scoring 30 or more points in a game, which now sits at five straight games.
